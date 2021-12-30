New Delhi: Though nothing has been confirmed as yet, speculations are rife that the Election Commission may announce the schedule for the Assembly elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab. on Thursday as the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is set to address a press conference at 12 PM. Earlier it was reported that the poll panel will follow the schedule and complete the election process before the state assemblies’ tenure ends.Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Ready For Virtual Rallies, Says Union Minister Amid Growing Demand to Cancel Poll Campaigns

The crucial press conference of CEC comes a day after a delegation of the Election Commission, which was on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, met district and division level officials to review the preparations for the next year's state assembly elections. The EC delegation had held meetings with officials all through the day.

"The delegation met district magistrates, police chiefs, commissioners, IGs, DIGs and other officials and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming polls to ensure free and fair elections", an official spokesperson had said. The commission had already visited other poll-bound states Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand as part of its pre-election stock-taking exercise.

Here Are The LIVE Updates