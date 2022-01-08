New Delhi: Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3:30 pm on Saturday. In the last conference held by the poll body, the chief election commissioner said all parties wanted assembly polls in the state of Uttar Pradesh to be held on time, even as clamour grew for banning campaigns in the wake of the Covid surge. The poll body asked the authorities in the poll-bound states to speed up the vaccination programme and announced a slew of measures to ensure Covid safety during the polls.Also Read - Security Agencies On High Alert After Inputs Of Suspected Terror Attack Ahead Of Republic Day

“Press Conference by Election Commission of India for the announcement of Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh,” reads the official statement. “The press conference will be held in Vigyan Bhawan at 3:30 pm on January 8,” it added. Also Read - ECI Increases Candidates' Expenditure Limit Ahead of Upcoming Assembly Elections 2022. Check State-Wise List Here

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Leaders from all the political parties are campaigning aggressively for months to register their win in the upcoming polls. Also Read - Political Parties Want Assembly Elections on Time With Strict COVID Protocols, Says EC | Highlights

These election are touted to be crucial, not only for the ruling dispensation – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh and Congress in Punjab – but also for the challengers, like the Samajwadi Party (SP) in UP and Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa.

Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state and arguably most crucial politically. With a population over 200 million cutting across caste and communities, and 80 Lok Sabha seats and 403 assembly seats, the state wields disproportionate power in the country’s politics. Having roots in the state propels a political party or leader to the national arena because no other state comes close in terms of political heft.

In Goa, the fight is as much between the BJP and the Congress as it is between the AAP and the Trinamool Congress to emerge as the new Opposition alternative; in Uttarakhand, the incumbent BJP appears to be in trouble after changing two chief ministers in a year, and in Manipur, the Congress will seek to wrest power from the BJP in a state where it emerged as the single-largest party only to see its lawmakers defect.