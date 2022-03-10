New Delhi: In a good news for parties winning the state assembly elections today, the Election Commission of India has decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting of votes, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Unnao Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Pankaj Gupta Takes Lead Against SP's Abhinav Kumar

"Viewing the current status of COVID-19 in polled states, Commission has decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession," the Election Commission said.

However, this relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities, the commission added.