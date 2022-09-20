New Delhi: The Election Commission has proposed bringing down anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 and cap cash donations at 20 per cent or at a maximum of Rs 20 crore to cleanse election funding of black money, sources said on Monday. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has written a letter to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju recommending a slew of amendments in the Representation of the People (RP) Act, sources in the government said. The proposals are aimed at ushering in reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, and also the expenditure incurred by candidates trying their luck at the hustings, they said.Also Read - Maharashtra Political Crisis: SC May Hear Case Tomorrow As Shinde Faction Urges Urgent Hearing

The move comes in the backdrop of the poll panel recently delisting 284 defaulting and non-compliant registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), declaring more than 253 of them inactive. The Income-tax department recently raided a number of such entities across the country on charges of tax evasion after the EC shared its report with its administrative authority, the CBDT.

According to the fresh proposals, the sources said, the poll panel has batted for lowering the threshold limit for cash donations made to political parties from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000. As per rules in force currently, political parties have to disclose all donations above Rs 20,000 through their contribution report that is submitted to the EC. Sources said if the EC's proposal is approved by the Law Ministry, all donations above Rs 2,000 shall be reported through the contribution report, thereby enhancing transparency in funding.

