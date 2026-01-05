Election Commission sends notice to cricketer Mohammed Shami over...

Home

New Delhi: The Election Commission (ECI) has sent a notice to cricketer Mohammed Shami. According to media reports, irregularities were found in the SIR forms of Shami and his brother, Mohammed Kaif, and both have been summoned. However, neither Shami nor the Election Commission has issued any statement on this yet.

Notices Issued From Ward No. 93 Of South Kolkata

According to reports, discrepancies related to progeny mapping and self-mapping were found in Shami’s enumeration form. Following this, notices were issued from Ward No. 93 of South Kolkata, asking him to appear before the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

Shami is registered as a voter in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward No. 93, which falls under the Rashbehari Assembly constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mohammed Shami cast his vote in his ancestral village in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

West Bengal Draft Voter List Was Published On December 16

After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, the draft voter list of Bengal was published on December 16, in which the names of 58.21 lakh people were removed. The process of claims, objections, and hearings is currently underway.

