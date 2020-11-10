New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 1:30 PM today. According to reports, ECI officers including Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain, Chandrabhushan Kumar, and Ashish Kundra will brief the media on the latest counting trends of Bihar elections. Also Read - Mar Gaye Bhai: Babul Supriyo Takes Jibe at Mahagathbandhan as Trends Show NDA Leading

As per the latest trends, the ruling NDA has maintained its lead on 128 seats while RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 100 seats. The results are mostly from counting of the postal ballots and EVMs simultaneously at 1,06,515 polling stations across the state.

Counting of votes got underway in the morning for the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections that may herald a new era in state politics, with exit polls predicting a victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

The magic number for the winner is 122 in the 243-seat Assembly. The Janata Dal United-led National Democratic Alliance and the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led United Progressive Alliance are the main contenders.

As the elections ended last week, exit polls unanimously predicted a clear edge for the Grand Alliance, also known as Mahagatbandhan, led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.