New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for election to the Delhi Assembly at 3:30 PM today. As soon the the dates for Delhi Assembly election 2020 are announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect and it will remain in force till the end of the electoral process.

The national capital is presently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party. The term of the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, elected in 2015, ends on February 22, 2020. (Also Read: Delhi Assembly Election 2020: CM Kejriwal Vows to Make Delhi Roads Like That of London, Tokyo in Next 5 Years)

After registering a massive victory in 2015, Aam Aadmi Party and CM Kejriwal is seeking re-election. In the last Assembly elections, the party had bagged 67 of 70 seats. This time, the AAP which has set a target of over 67 seats, has decided to fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.

Meanwhile sources have claimed that CM Kejriwal has called all its members and volunteers to the national capital for preparation and campaigning for the election. The AAP had also launched its slogan for Vidhan Sabha Chunav — ‘Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal’ (the last five years went well- keep going Kejriwal).

It (AAP) is expected to release its manifesto for the upcoming polls between January 15-20. CM Kejriwal had said that the document will be prepared in consultation with people and ideas on making the city clean and tackling the problem of traffic congestion would find prominent place in the manifesto.