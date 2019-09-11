New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) will on Thursday hold a meeting on the upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. During the meet, a discussion will be held on the report submitted by the EC teams sent to the two respective states.

Maharashtra and Haryana are scheduled to go to polls later this year, most likely in October.

The EC is expected to announce the dates for the same very soon.

Maharashtra is currently governed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena alliance, with former’s Devendra Fadnavis seeking re-election to office. In the 2014 elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 122 seats in the 288-seat Assembly, with the Sena finishing second with 63 seats. The ruling Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), lost power with the former finishing third with 42 seats while the latter was fourth with just 21.

In Haryana, meanwhile, Manohar Lal Khattar became the BJP’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The saffron party won a simple majority winning 47 seats in the 90-seat Assembly. The Congress, which led a United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in the state under Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, finished third, with just 15 seats.

A third BJP-ruled state, Jharkhand, too is scheduled to go to polls later this year, most likely in November-December.