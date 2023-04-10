Home

Trinamool Congress, NCP, CPI Lose National Party Status; Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP Gets Tag

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday withdrew the national party status of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday withdrew the national party status of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India (CPI). Arvind Kejriwal’s Aadmi Party or AAP got elevated to a national party status.

In a statement, the poll panel announced that it was withdrawing the status of three recognized National Parties- AITC, CPI and NCP- after “following due process and providing sufficient opportunity of two Parliamentary elections and 21 State Assembly Elections”.

The poll panel has also dropped the state party status of RLD in Uttar Pradesh. Revolutionary Socialist Party derecognised as a state party in West Bengal. Voice of the People Party gets recognition as a state party in Meghalaya.

The Commission said the AAP has been named as a national party based on its electoral performance in four states — Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab. The poll panel said that the status of NCP, CPI and the Trinamool Congress as national political parties would be withdrawn.

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People’s Party (NPP) and the AAP are now national parties. The Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

It also granted “recognised state political party” status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.