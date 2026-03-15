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Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: ECI to hold press conference at 4 pm; Poll schedule for States likely to be announced

Election Dates 2026 announcement LIVE: The Election Commission of India(ECI) is set to hold a press conference at 4 PM today.

Published date india.com Updated: March 15, 2026 11:14 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: ECI to hold press conference at 4 pm; Poll schedule for States likely to be announced

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India(ECI) is set to hold a press conference at 4 PM today, where it is expected to announce the election schedule for several poll-bound states. It is to be noted that polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June. Usually, the announcement consists of information including the start of nominations, polling days, and counting of votes.

Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates.

Live Updates

  • Mar 15, 2026 11:14 AM IST

    Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: On EC likely to announce election schedule for poll-bound states today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, “I don’t know where the Election Commission’s press conference will be held. Perhaps at the BJP office. The Election Commission today is an extended branch of the BJP… We do not trust this Election Commission. These are people who work for the BJP…”

  • Mar 15, 2026 11:08 AM IST

    Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the first list of 14 candidates for the Assembly Elections 2026 in the state of Assam.

  • Mar 15, 2026 10:47 AM IST

    Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: On EC likely to announce election schedule for poll-bound states today, West Bengal Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim says, “They will certainly announce the election dates. But we do not care because our organisation and our connection to the people continues throughout the year. People are with the TMC. It will be more than enough if BJP manages to get 20 seats…”

  • Mar 15, 2026 10:45 AM IST

    Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June. Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list.

  • Mar 15, 2026 10:26 AM IST

    Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule.

  • Mar 15, 2026 10:26 AM IST

    Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

  • Mar 15, 2026 10:22 AM IST

    Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: EC likely to announce election schedule for poll-bound states today, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla gives updates for IPL dates

    On EC likely to announce election schedule for poll-bound states today, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla says, “…It’s good if the announcement is going to be made. After the dates are announced, we will be able to release the complete schedule of the IPL.”

  • Mar 15, 2026 10:19 AM IST

    Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: Election Commission of India will hold a Press Conference today at 4 pm; likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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