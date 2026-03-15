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Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: ECI to hold press conference at 4 pm; Poll schedule for States likely to be announced

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Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE: ECI to hold press conference at 4 pm; Poll schedule for States likely to be announced

Election Dates 2026 announcement LIVE: The Election Commission of India(ECI) is set to hold a press conference at 4 PM today.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India(ECI) is set to hold a press conference at 4 PM today, where it is expected to announce the election schedule for several poll-bound states. It is to be noted that polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule. The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June. Usually, the announcement consists of information including the start of nominations, polling days, and counting of votes.

Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for

Election Commission of India will hold a Press Conference today at 4 pm; likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states. https://t.co/dxSRYgXEt9 pic.twitter.com/0qp4srzYtX — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates.

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