New Delhi: The Counting of votes for the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and UT is underway and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. After neck and neck fighting in initial hours of counting, the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal takes a massive lead on 175 seats. Currently, the postal ballots are being counted. In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in 90 constituencies while the Congress-led UDF is ahead in 47 and the BJP in two seats. In Assam, the ruling BJP-led NDA is leading on 39 seats, while the Grand Alliance led by the Congress is ahead on eight assembly constituencies. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE: Highlights At This Hour

In Kerala, Left continued to maintain its lead over the Congress-led-UDF. Metro Man E Sreedharan is leading from Palakkad seat. E Sreedharan has joined the saffron party in February and was being projected as the NDA’s CM candidate. All the exit polls had predicted a clean victory for the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left with a minimum of 75 seats and a maximum of 120 seats.

Please note, these early trends are based on postal ballots and initial rounds of EVM votes.