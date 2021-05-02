New Delhi: The much-awaited results for the Assembly election in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared on Sunday, May 2. The counting of votes began at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear only by evening. The results of Bengal elections are expected to be delayed as the state saw polls in eight phases across 78,799 polling stations. Meanwhile, the majority of exit polls released after the eighth and final round of voting suggested that the ruling TMC might have an edge over the opposition BJP and the Left-Congress-ISF combine. But, who will reach or cross the majority mark of 147 in the house of 294 will be known only after the votes are counted today. Similarly, the ruling Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in Assam and Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is set to return to power. Union Territory Puducherry is all expected to have an NDA government. In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin may swear in as the 8th Chief Minister if exit polls come true this year. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

