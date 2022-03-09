Election Results 2022: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the much-awaited result of assembly polls in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa on Thursday. The counting of votes in all five states will begin at 8 AM on March 10. To get accurate updates for all 690 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, people can also log on to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website—results.eci.gov.in. Trends will start pouring in from 8 AM onwards on news channels and the website of the poll panel. Though the early trends would predict most of the results, the counting of votes will only be completed by evening.Also Read - Satta Bazar Trends BJP Victory in Uttar Pradesh With 230 Seats, AAP Govt in Punjab

Here’s the step-by-step guide to check Assembly Election Results on the ECI website and App.

Visit ECI’s official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Click on the link that reads ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2022

A new window will appear.

Results of Assembly Elections 2022 for preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

Follow These Steps to check Election Results on EC App

Visit Google Play Store or Apple App Store and download the Voter Helpline app.

Submit your credentials for registration.

You can either skip this or register on the app.

Once done, go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2022’.

