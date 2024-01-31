‘Election Speech’, Says Opposition On President Droupai Murmu’s Address, BJP Rushes To Defend

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress MP from Assam said it appears that the government tried to hide the truth.

New Delhi, Jan 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the new Parliament building on the first day of the interim Budget Session in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/SansadTV)

President Droupai Murmu’s Address: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, responding to President Droupadi Murmu’s address in the Parliament on Wednesday, said that it was an “election speech and was a one-sided narrative that leaves out several important omissions”.

“They have written an election speech for the President to deliver. They have not talked about the things which they have not done. They claimed that they pull people out of poverty but they also talked about giving 81 crore people food grains. This is a one-sided narrative that leaves out several important omissions, which I believe, people will have to think about then they go to vote in Lok Sabha elections,” said Shashi Tharoor while talking to news agency ANI.

“It appears that the government tried to hide the truth. The way democracy was crushed in Chandigarh mayor elections, in the same way, economic and social issues were crushed in the President’s speech. I think the way those close to the PM are being benefitted will continue to get benefits with this year’s budget,” said Gogoi.

Among other Opposition leaders, Danish Ali, the Bahujan Samaj Party MP also criticised the President’s speech and said that there was nothing special in the speech of President.

“There was nothing special in the speech of the President. The government said that they have given employment, but to whom? Yes, some of the friends of the government have got employment. The government has nothing to tell,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh came out in the support of the BJP-led government as he said that the youth should be asked about the speech, not the Opposition.

“The youths should be asked about today’s speech of the President in the Parliament and not the Opposition. The youths of the country are talented and they are setting up several startups. Till now everyone (INDIA alliance) was ready to fight PM Modi, but now after their captain is gone, they are fighting among themselves,” he said.

On the Opposition’s charge of calling the President’s address an election speech, Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni said that the Opposition parties have no issues left to raise now after the way the Modi government worked for the development of the country.

President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the Parliament said that the government has kept the inflation under control despite global challenges and did not allow the burden on people to increase,

“The world has faced two wars and Covid-19 in the past few years. Despite the global crises, my government kept inflation under control across the country and did not put the burden on the citizens,” she said adding that 2023 was a historic year for the country when it maintained the momentum to be the fastest-growing major economy.

“The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters,” she said.

(With ANI inputs)

