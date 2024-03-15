‘Main Man’ PM Modi Should Be Held Accountable For Electoral Bonds; Says Congress, Demands Special Investigation

Mallikarjun Kharge said people who have purchased such bonds were either involved in ED or Income Tax cases.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Ajay Maken and K.C. Venugopal addresses a press conference. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Electoral Bonds: The Congress on Friday hit the BJP-led central government over the Electoral Bond issue as the party president Mallikarjun Kharge ‘demanded’ a special investigation into the electoral bonds scheme through which the BJP has received Rs 6,060 crore over five years.

Mallikarjun Kharge said the party’s (BJP’s) bank accounts should be frozen till the special investigation is completed as he claimed that there were many dubious donors. He said people who have purchased such bonds were either involved in ED or Income Tax cases or raided by these agencies.

“While the BJP has collected crores of rupees in electoral bonds, the bank account of the Congress, which received donations, was frozen,” said Kharge while interacting with the media in Bengaluru.

He said that Congress’s bank accounts were frozen due to which they cannot be operated.

“IT (Income-Tax department) was instructed to do this and nearly Rs 300 crore is frozen,” said Congress president.

“The Prime Minister says ‘Na khaunga, na khane dunga (Will not eat, will not let others eat)’, but today it has been exposed by the Supreme Court how the BJP has made money out of electoral bonds. SBI data shows BJP got 50 percent donations and Congress got only 11 percent,” said Kharge.

“Even our voter pattern (percentage) if you see we are nearly one-third and the rest of the people are two-thirds including BJP, but in donations, they got more than 50 percent. How can they get this much money? How can the capitalist or other companies give such donations?” he asked.

“Who are they? People who have donated, either they are involved in ED case, Income Tax, or raided by these agencies. Ultimately the Government of India, particularly (Narendra) Modi and his party pressured these people to give more donations to their party. Otherwise this much of a difference cannot be there,” he alleged.

“How can we go to the election? You are collecting crores of rupees through electoral bonds, while Congress got through donations from workers, MPs and other small donors. Our account is closed, their account is open. They got Rs 6,000 crore, while others got very little,” he said.

“If the opposition party’s account is frozen, how will they fight the election,” Kharge further asked. “Where is the level playing ground?”

“Therefore I demand an inquiry at the highest level and unless the truth comes out, their (BJP) account should also be frozen. A special investigation should be done to find out whether they got money in return for any favours or through harassment or asking for donations for their cases to be closed,” he said.

Those who faced ED and IT raids have gone to the BJP and got (party) posts there, Kharge further alleged, adding, “They have become immediately ‘clean’ in BJP.”

Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be held accountable as he is the ‘main man’ as he always claims this is Modi’s government, Modi’s party, and Modi’s guarantee. “Everything is in his name, he never says BJP.”

Meanwhile, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, while addressing a press conference said that a total of 22,217 bonds were issued since the scheme was launched in 2018, but the details on the Election Commission’s website are only about 18,871 of them, and those about the remaining 3,346 are not available and the SBI has not shared them.

“These 3,346 bonds, the total amount pertains to is Rs 2,500 crore. So whom the Modi government and the SBI are trying to shield?” he asked while demanding that an investigation has to be conducted directly under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.