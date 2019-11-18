New Delhi: Hours after the Congress called the news report on electoral bonds ‘money laundering,’ former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed it ‘bride’.

‘In New India, bribes and illegal commissions are called Electoral Bonds,” the Congress MP from Wayanad said in a tweet.

In “New” India, bribes & illegal commissions are called Electoral Bonds. https://t.co/mYl5OxcVLU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 18, 2019

Earlier in the day, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala slammed the Centre after news reports claimed that the Central government had disregarded a warning from the Reserve Bank about electoral bonds.

“The RBI opposes electoral bonds – this will increase anonymous donations and money laundering. Modi government please tells us – 1. How many thousand crores of electoral bonds were issued? 2. How many thousand crores did the BJP get? 3. Give one hand, take the other hand? Is this BJP’s mantra worth thousands of crores?,” Surjewala asked four questions in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had alleged that through the system of electoral bonds, the common people would not be able to know which corporate entity had given money to a political party and what benefits they received in return.

According to a report from Huffpost, the RBI had raised the objection to electoral bonds and the amendment to the RBI Act, saying that it could encourage money laundering. But its objections were suppressed by the government, according to the report.

In April this year, the Supreme Court had directed all political parties to provide details of donations received in electoral bonds and the identity of the donors to the Election Commission in a sealed cover by May 30. The top court had said that it was to be done to bring transparency around anonymous poll funding.