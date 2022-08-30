Electric Buses To Run In Smart City Dharamshala Soon: The people of Smart City Dharamshala will soon have the facility to travel in electric buses. Actually, an electric bus has reached Dharamshala, and this bus will be technically tested. On behalf of Smart City Dharamsala, an amount of Rs 15 crore was provided to Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Dharamshala for 15 electric buses. The first bus reached the Dharamshala bus stand on late Sunday evening while 14 other proposed buses are expected to reach Dharamsala within 45 days.Also Read - Heritage Kalka-Shimla Toy Train to Get Swanky, New Coaches Very Soon. Full Details Here

After getting the bus trial done, the routes of these buses would be chalked out by the Regional Administration of Dharamsala, and after that these buses would run on the roads of Dharamshala. HRTC Dharamsala's regional manager Rajan Jamwal said that the technical team would soon arrive for the trial of the bus. After this, passengers will get the facility of traveling on this bus.

Eco-friendly electric bus

The biggest feature of the 30-seater non-AC bus is the availability of a 360-degree camera from the point of view of security along with a mobile charging unit in this bus. The bus will be charged from the charging station built in Dharamsala. Also, this smoke-free bus is also environment-friendly.