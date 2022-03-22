New Delhi: Rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, bringing them at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. Replying to a question regarding Demands for Grants for Road Transport and Highways Ministry, 2022-23, in Lok Sabha, the Minister emphasised the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in Delhi.Also Read - Enhancing Road Connectivity: Some of These Expressways Across India to be Completed by Next Year | Check List Here

Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari asked them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen. "Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative," he said.

Reply on Demands for Grants under control of MoRTH for 2022-23 in Lok Sabha

“I can say within a maximum of two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autorickshaw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion batteries are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending Rs 100, then on the electric vehicle you will spend Rs 10 (for using),” added the Minister.

Steps Taken By Govt For Fast Adoption Of EVs in India