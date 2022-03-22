New Delhi: Rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, bringing them at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. Replying to a question regarding Demands for Grants for Road Transport and Highways Ministry, 2022-23, in Lok Sabha, the Minister emphasised the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in Delhi.Also Read - Enhancing Road Connectivity: Some of These Expressways Across India to be Completed by Next Year | Check List Here
Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari asked them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen. “Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative,” he said. Also Read - THIS State Has Maximum Number Of Electric Vehicles In India. Know Here
Also Read - Munger Ganga Bridge Finally Opens Today. Here's Why It Is BIG DEAL in Bihar
“I can say within a maximum of two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autorickshaw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion batteries are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending Rs 100, then on the electric vehicle you will spend Rs 10 (for using),” added the Minister.
Steps Taken By Govt For Fast Adoption Of EVs in India
- The Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated a Scheme Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in the country. According to official data, at present, Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April 2019 with total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores.
- The Government on May 12, 2021, approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country to bring down prices of batteries in the country. The government hopes that the drop in battery price will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles.
- Electric Vehicles are covered under the PLI scheme for Automobile and Auto Components, which was approved on September 15, 2021, with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crore for a period of five years.
- GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.
- Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.
- MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.
- Further, the Government of India on June 9, 2021, notified the ‘National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’ for achieving manufacturing capacity of 50 Giga Watt hour (GWh) of ACC and 5
GWh of “Niche” ACC with an outlay of Rs. 18,100 crore.