‘Electrical failures, technical defects’: What led to the Air India plane crash as anniversary marks one year | All we know so far

As the first anniversary of the deadly Air India Boeing 787 crash approaches, the Federation of Indian Pilots has raised urgent concerns over unresolved electrical failures and preliminary investigation gaps.

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Air India crash- File image

Air India Boeing 787 tragedy: As investigators race against the clock to mark one year since the Air India Boeing 787 tragedy, the country’s leading pilot union is sounding the alarm over critical gaps in the official probe. In the recent development, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally requested the inclusion of independent technical experts, alleging that the preliminary crash report overlooks a pattern of severe mechanical issues. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Air India Boeing 787 tragedy.

What are experts saying on Air India Boeing 787 tragedy?

FIP President Captain CS Randhawa stated that the aircraft was plagued by electrical failures influencing its cabin systems and had undergone emergency stabilizer motor replacements immediately after arriving from Delhi on the day of the accident. Pointing out inconsistencies in the official timeline, the FIP reiterates that technical defects not pilot actions command deeper scrutiny before a final verdict is reached.

“Of late, we have learnt that there have been ACARS messages. So we found that there are a lot of messages which have been transmitted and of which no mention was made whatsoever in the preliminary report by the AAIB,” he said.

Also read: Ahmedabad Air India crash: Investigation finds no Engine or Maintenance errors, says CEO

Ahmedabad plane crash victim’s father seeks answers ahead of first anniversary

Ahead of the first anniversary of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash, families of the victims continue to grapple with grief and unanswered questions. Among them is Anil Patel, who lost his son, Harshit Patel, and daughter-in-law, Pooja Patel, in the tragedy, and has urged the government to release any available findings from the investigation.

Also read: Air India crash update: Report claims pilot turned off aircraft’s fuel switches intentionally? AAIB responds

What led to Air India Flight AI-171 disaster?

The Air India Flight AI-171 disaster occurred on June 12 last year when the London Gatwick-bound aircraft crashed into a medical hostel complex in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area shortly after take-off. The accident claimed nearly 260 lives, making it one of the deadliest aviation tragedies in recent years.

Speaking to news agency IANS ahead of the crash’s first anniversary, Anil Patel said that the families deserve clarity about the circumstances that led to the disaster.

“I request the government to make public whatever report is available as soon as possible. We need to know how this tragedy happened,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)