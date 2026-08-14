Electricity Bill Hike: MSEDCL hikes Maharashtra power tariffs – Check how much extra will Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Thane, Pune customers will be charged

Electricity Bill Hike: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) announced on Friday that it has raised its power tariffs. This means electricity consumers in Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and in the rest of the state will have to pay more for the coming billing cycle. The increase ranges between 20 paise and 55 paise per unit as a ‘fuel adjustment charge’ (FAC).
The government-run power company took the decision as the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) allows power companies pass on extra electricity buying costs to customers through the FAC.
|Consumption Slab
|Per-Unit Hike (Paise)
|Per-Unit Hike (Rupees)
|
Estimated Monthly Impact
|Up to 100 units
|20 paise / unit
|₹0.20 / unit
|
Minor impact (~₹12 – ₹20)
|101 to 300 units
|35 paise / unit
|₹0.35 / unit
|~₹105 / month
|301 to 500 units
|50 paise / unit
|₹0.50 / unit
|~₹250 / month
|Over 500 units
|55 paise / unit
|₹0.55 / unit
|
Higher usage tier (+₹300+)
|Consumer Category
|Per-Unit Hike Range (Paise)
|
Per-Unit Hike Range (Rupees)
|Small Industries
|25 to 35 paise / unit
|
₹0.25 – ₹0.35 / unit
|Commercial Consumers
|35 to 60 paise / unit
|
₹0.35 – ₹0.60 / unit
Under the revised structure, residential consumers who consume 300 units per month will see a price increase of Rs 105 and for 500 units, it will increase by Rs 250.
Small industries are going to witness a price hike of 25 to 35 paise per unit. Considering the enormous power consumption of these industries, monthly bills are likely to increase by a few thousand rupees each.
The tariff for commercial consumers such as shops, malls and other establishments has been increased by 35 to 60 paise per unit.
According to MSEDCL officials, higher electricity buying costs forced the company to add an FAC. “We are charging an average of 30 paise extra per unit to recover the extra spending,” an official said.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.