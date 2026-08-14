Electricity Bill Hike: MSEDCL hikes Maharashtra power tariffs – Check how much extra will Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Thane, Pune customers will be charged

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has raised power tariffs, ranging from 20 paise to 55 paise per unit. How much extra will consumers in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane pay from August?

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Electricity Bill Hike: MSEDCL hikes Maharashtra power tariffs - Check how much extra will Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Thane, Pune customers will be charged

Electricity Bill Hike: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) announced on Friday that it has raised its power tariffs. This means electricity consumers in Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and in the rest of the state will have to pay more for the coming billing cycle. The increase ranges between 20 paise and 55 paise per unit as a ‘fuel adjustment charge’ (FAC).

Why MSEDCL Hiked Electricity Prices?

The government-run power company took the decision as the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) allows power companies pass on extra electricity buying costs to customers through the FAC.

Residential Consumers Tariff Breakdown

Consumption Slab Per-Unit Hike (Paise) Per-Unit Hike (Rupees) Estimated Monthly Impact Up to 100 units 20 paise / unit ₹0.20 / unit Minor impact (~₹12 – ₹20) 101 to 300 units 35 paise / unit ₹0.35 / unit ~₹105 / month 301 to 500 units 50 paise / unit ₹0.50 / unit ~₹250 / month Over 500 units 55 paise / unit ₹0.55 / unit Higher usage tier (+₹300+)

Commercial & Industrial Consumers

Consumer Category Per-Unit Hike Range (Paise) Per-Unit Hike Range (Rupees) Small Industries 25 to 35 paise / unit ₹0.25 – ₹0.35 / unit Commercial Consumers 35 to 60 paise / unit ₹0.35 – ₹0.60 / unit

Household Power Bills Are Going To Rise

Under the revised structure, residential consumers who consume 300 units per month will see a price increase of Rs 105 and for 500 units, it will increase by Rs 250.

Small industries are going to witness a price hike of 25 to 35 paise per unit. Considering the enormous power consumption of these industries, monthly bills are likely to increase by a few thousand rupees each.

The tariff for commercial consumers such as shops, malls and other establishments has been increased by 35 to 60 paise per unit.

According to MSEDCL officials, higher electricity buying costs forced the company to add an FAC. “We are charging an average of 30 paise extra per unit to recover the extra spending,” an official said.