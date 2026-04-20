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Electricity Hike: Delhi power bills likely to increase as tribunal rejects plea on Rs 30,000 crore dues

Electricity Hike: Delhi power bills likely to increase as tribunal rejects plea on Rs 30,000 crore dues

The dues are unpaid amounts owed to Delhi’s power distribution companies under a plan to clear long-standing dues in the power sector.

Electricity Hike: Delhi power bills likely to increase as tribunal rejects plea on Rs 30,000 crore dues

Delhi Power Bills: Residents of Delhi may face higher bills in the coming months, as the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) dismissed the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (DERC) request to extend the deadline to clear Rs 30,000 crore in dues. These dues are connected to pending payments owed to Delhi’s power distribution companies under a plan to clear long-standing debts in the power sector. Recently, DERC approached APTEL, requesting that it give more time to settle the dues. It argued that a longer repayment schedule could reduce the burden on consumers and avoid tariff shocks.

Now, if the plea is rejected, Delhi may have to proceed under the existing timeline.

It is to be noted that the issue started after the Supreme Court’s August order of last year in which it directed the state electricity regulators to initiate clearing pending dues from April 2024 and complete it by April 2028.

SC Allows Tariff Revisions to Clear Dues

The country’s top court had stated that the regulators use all measures to clear the unpaid bills, which also include revisions in power tariffs (if needed). However, it is a very sensitive issue in the capital city, as tariffs have been reduced in recent years but at the same time unpaid dues continue to increase in the system.

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Notably, the capital city’s electricity distribution companies are privately run, unlike some other states where they are government-owned.

In some states, such as Tamil Nadu, governments may absorb the cost instead of passing it to consumers.

In Delhi, the private companies may recover their dues through higher electricity bills, government subsidies, or both.

Without another funding solution, electricity bills in the capital city are expected to rise in the coming months.

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