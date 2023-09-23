Elephant Appreciation Day Celebrated To Honour Rescued Elephants With Jumbo Buffet

This special event is a celebration of the majestic pachyderms under long-term care at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) and Elephant Hospital Campus in Mathura, India.

Clockwise from top: Bull elephant Rajesh enjoying the fruit feast at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre. 2) Elephant duo Arya and Zara at the Elephant Hospital Campus in Mathura. 3) Suraj is a grand tusker who was rescued from a temple and now resides at ECCC. 4) Pari is a young female elephant who was rescued recently, in 2021.

Elephant Appreciation Day: Every year on September 22, the world comes together to celebrate Elephant Appreciation Day, dedicated to acknowledging and cherishing these magnificent mammals who are an integral part of nature. Wildlife SOS, a non-profit conservation organisation, is taking part in this celebration by hosting a special “Jumbo Buffet” for its resident elephants. Wildlife conservation organisation Wildlife SOS hosted a ‘Jumbo Buffet’ to commemorate Elephant Appreciation Day. This special event is a celebration of the majestic pachyderms under long-term care at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) and Elephant Hospital Campus in Mathura, India.

The festivities began with the NGO’s dedicated elephant caregivers meticulously preparing and arranging kilos of delicious fruits and vegetables for the rescued elephants. This lavish spread of watermelons, papayas, sugarcane, bananas and pumpkins was a delightful treat for the resident pachyderms, making their day even more special.

The Jumbo Buffet was celebrated with rescued elephants Rajesh, Suraj, Pari, Arya, Zara, Lakshmi and Ginger, all of whom have found a safe haven under the care of the organisation. Rajesh and Suraj are the resident bulls of Elephant Conservation and Care Centre while Pari, Arya, Zara, Lakshmi and Ginger reside at the Elephant Hospital Campus.

On Elephant Appreciation Day, Wildlife SOS is kicking off its virtual event the ‘Ele Earth Walk.’ This initiative started on September 22 and will go on until October 9, 2023. ‘Ele Earth Walk’ encourages participants to walk, advocating against riding elephants while reducing their carbon footprint, and improving their health. The event aims to raise funds for rescued elephants at Wildlife SOS. People of all ages are welcome to join, and since it’s a virtual race, the event encourages participants to connect with wildlife supporters worldwide.

Dr. S. Ilayaraja, Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, at Wildlife SOS, said, “Long-term care is crucial for these elephants, many of whom suffer from physical and psychological trauma. Our dedicated team provides round-the-clock care, including medical treatments, pain management and nutritional support, to ensure their well-being.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, “It is a monumental event for us as we celebrate the Elephant Appreciation Day. On this day, we pay tribute to the resilience of these gentle beings. Their past hardships are a stark reminder of the urgent need for elephant conservation. We are committed to ensuring that they live out their lives in dignity and comfort.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, Wildlife SOS, said, “Elephant Appreciation day is a day of reflection for everyone at Wildlife SOS. The ‘Jumbo Buffet’ is a unique way of showing appreciation for these elephants. As we celebrate the journeys of our elephants, we solemnly urge everyone to raise their voice against the ongoing exploitation of captive elephants in India.”

