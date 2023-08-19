Home

News

India

Elephant Laxmi Celebrates 10 Years Of Freedom From Life Of Hardship And Abuse

Elephant Laxmi Celebrates 10 Years Of Freedom From Life Of Hardship And Abuse

Laxmi's journey from the streets of Mumbai to the safe haven of the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) is a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by begging elephants across India.

Elephant Laxmi Celebrates 10 Years Of Freedom: Laxmi, the elephant whose story embodies the triumph of compassion over cruelty, marks a significant milestone as she celebrates her 10th rescue anniversary. Rescued from a life of hardship and abuse, Laxmi’s journey from the streets of Mumbai to the safe haven of the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) is a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by begging elephants across India.

Trending Now

Over 28 years old and nearly 8 feet tall, Laxmi celebrates 10 years of freedom at Wildlife SOS’ Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura. Prior to her rescue, Laxmi’s life was a tragic tale of mistreatment and exploitation. As a captive elephant forced to beg for alms outside temples, her existence was marred by relentless hardship.

Trudging the overcrowded streets of Mumbai, Laxmi’s delicate footpads bore the brunt of her captors’ demands. Her diet consisted primarily of sweets and fried foods, leading to severe obesity. Laxmi was fed hundreds of vada pavs, a staple street food of Mumbai, barely standing without support and weighed 1,800 kg more than the ideal weight. Her young body was ill-equipped to cope with the toll of excessive weight, resulting in severe osteoarthritis and aching limbs.

Laxmi’s rescue in 2013 marked a turning point in her life. Wildlife SOS intervened, giving her a second chance at life by bringing her to the elephant centre. Weighing nearly 5,000 kg at the time of her rescue, her recovery journey began under the watchful eyes of Wildlife SOS’ dedicated team of veterinarians and caregivers.

Her weight was managed through a carefully planned diet and exercise regimen. Daily walks, once a painful ordeal, became a crucial part of her recovery. Laxmi’s transformation was gradual yet profound, a display of her resilience and the unwavering support of her caregivers. Now a resident at the sanctuary, Laxmi has shed much of the excess weight that once burdened her. Her joyous personality, evident in her playful antics and spirited demeanour, serves as a testament to her remarkable journey.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “While Laxmi’s transformation is a cause for celebration, it also highlights the urgent need for awareness and action. Her story sheds light on the plight of begging elephants forced into lives of suffering and exploitation. Wildlife SOS remains committed to its mission of rescuing and rehabilitating elephants forced in captivity, while advocating for a world where animals are treated with compassion and respect.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, Wildlife SOS said, “The elephants that come under our care usually suffer from malnutrition and emaciation. But when we saw Laxmi, we were shocked to see an elephant with such mismanaged weight. Laxmi’s remarkable journey from an ailing, overweight elephant surviving on unhealthy food to a healthy resident at Wildlife SOS shows the power of compassionate care of her caregivers at Wildlife SOS.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES