New Delhi: Eli Lilly gets Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) emergency use approval for its monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1400 mg, in India for the treatment of COVID patients with moderate symptoms, said Luca Visini, Managing Director, India Subcontinent, Lilly.