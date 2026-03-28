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Was Elon Musk part of PM Modi and President Trumps call? MEA issues clarification; details inside

Was Elon Musk part of PM Modi and President Trump’s call? MEA issues clarification; details inside

MEA has responded to the report of Elon Musk being on the call with PM Modi and President Trump. Scroll down to read the statement.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has given a clarification that a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States president, Donald Trump, did not include the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk. The ministry has now dismissed all the reports which claimed that the billionaire Tesla CEO was a part of the conversation. This comes after the New York Times reported that Elon Musk joined the call and raised concerns regarding the role of private individuals in discussions about high-level diplomacy.

MEA’s issues clarification

“We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on 24 March was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only. As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia,” the MEA issued clarification on Saturday.

The Ministry of External Affairs reacted to the statement, saying that the conversation was held on March 24 and was strictly between PM Modi and President Trump.

What did the initial report claim?

The report claimed that Elon Musk was present during the call between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump. It also included the call points for the apparent improvement of the relationship between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump over the call that took place on Tuesday.

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How did the US respond to Modi and Trump’s call?

The White House secretary, Karoline Leavitt, did not directly address the questions about Elon Musk’s involvement. However, she emphasised the strong relationship between the two leaders and described that the conversation was “productive” and that it highlighted the positive interactions.

She said, “President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation.”

Importance of the issue

The doubts regarding Elon Musk’s involvement in the conversation with President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the speculations grew due to the report.

Typically, high-level diplomatic conversations remain confidential and are limited to the participation of the officials only. However, the clarification of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) now points to putting an end to the alleged confusion regarding whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk was a participant in the conversation or not.

(With inputs from ANI)

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