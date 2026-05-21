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Elon Musk thinks ahead of other people, he is my idol: Dr Subhash Chandra as Essel Group turns 100

‘Elon Musk thinks ahead of other people, he is my idol’: Dr Subhash Chandra as Essel Group turns 100

Dr. Subhash Chandra praises Elon Musk as his idol during Essel Group's centenary celebrations, highlighting Musk's forward-thinking vision as the group marks 100 years.

Zee group founder Dr Subhash Chandra

New Delhi: On the occasion of Essel Group’s centenary celebrations, Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra shared the remarkable century-long journey of the organization, highlighting how it successfully achieved major milestones despite facing numerous challenges. Reflecting on the group’s 100-year history, Dr. Chandra noted that while he had heard accounts of the initial 42 years, he has personally been an active participant in the subsequent 58 years of its evolution.

He emphasized that a core lesson from this century-long experience is how trusting people triggers a powerful chain reaction, noting that when an individual’s life improves, it positively impacts many others. Dr. Chandra stated that this philosophy defines the essence of Essel Group, a truth reflected in thousands of examples across the organization.

What Dr Chandra said on his role model?

“My role models keep changing. First it was Jagannath Goenka. Today, Elon Musk is perhaps my role model. Lots of people call him crazy and difficult to deal with. But he is definitely going to create newer things because he is innovative. He thinks ahead of other people”, Dr. Chandra said on his role model.

“Keep moving with certainty”, Dr. Subhash Chandra reflects on Essel Group’s extraordinary 100-year journey of resilience, trust, and innovation. Marking the centenary celebrations, the Essel Group Chairman shared how the company transformed challenges into milestones and built a… pic.twitter.com/oZj36ropwG — India.com (@indiacom) May 21, 2026

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How Vipassana helped Dr. Chandra navigate negativity

Dr. Chandra said the emotional side of the journey was both interesting and challenging, filled with ups and downs, which is common in large joint families where emotions play a significant role.

ALSO READ: ‘Be remain young at 100 and be young always’: How Pranab Mukherjee had wished in advance for Essel Group’s 100 years completion

He admitted that life had offered many lessons, and others would ultimately judge whether he had learned from them. However, he added that he was least affected by negativity, which he credited to Vipassana meditation. He said he always remained conscious and sympathetic toward people negatively impacted by the group’s actions.

ALSO READ: 100 years of Essel Group: From typewriters to teleprompters, the meteoric rise of media giant over years

Referring to the philosophy of “Charaiveti-Charaiveti,” he explained that it means continuously moving forward with faith, emphasizing that trust is the key element.

‘I Never Created Personal Wealth for Myself’

Dr. Chandra said he had never created personal wealth for himself, a point often debated publicly. He claimed that critics and opponents of the group had tried to damage his reputation in the corporate world by making allegations of weak corporate governance. However, he said it was touching that many of these same individuals privately acknowledged the group’s resilience, ability to fight back, vision, and long-lasting impact.

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