Elon Musk Vs Modi government: X admits its mistake, social media platform agrees to comply with Indian law, blocks around 3,500 content

New Delhi: The Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has admitted its mistake and said that it will comply with the India law. The company has blocked around 3,500 pieces of content and deleted more than 600 accounts. According to government sources, X will now not allow obscene images to be posted. It is important to note that there has been a tussle between the Government of India and X going on for a long time. The Indian government had said that X and its AI Grok must remove obscene content from the platform.

The government had expressed concern over the misuse of Grok in relation to obscene content. Earlier, the Modi government had written a formal letter to X’s head of operations in India. In this letter, the government stated that fake accounts were being created by misusing Grok AI. Through these accounts, obscene photos and videos of women were being shared in an insulting and vulgar manner.

What did the government say?

In its letter, the government had demanded an immediate ban on creating or sharing obscene, objectionable, and indecent content through the misuse of AI.

In a stern message, the government has said this amounts to a violation of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021 of the Government of India.

Compliance with these rules is mandatory in India.

The Modi government had also warned that social media platforms could face strict action for not complying with IT laws.

The government made it clear that if X did not follow the orders, the protection granted under Section 79 would be withdrawn.

Following this, X has now made it clear that it will take action against prohibited content present on its platform and remove it.

