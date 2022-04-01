New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) swng into action after it received a threatening email to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the email, the sender claimed that he has 20 kg of RDX and can kill thousands of people.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: How Much Salary Govt Employees Will Get After 3% DA Hike

In the mail, the sender further mentions that he is “in touch with people who can do this job and will create major tragedy for this country. I have activated sleeper cells across the country on February 28.” Also Read - What Is Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute And Why Today’s Agreement Is 'Historic' | Explained

This is not the first time the probe agency has received threatening mail to kill PM Modi. In 2018, a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Modi in a “Rajiv Gandhi-type” style was revealed in a letter to the Pune Police.

For the unversed, former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Sriperumbedur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991, by a suicide bomber from Sri Lanka during campaigning.