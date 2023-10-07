Email Threatens To Kill PM, Blow Narendra Modi Stadium, Demands Rs 500 cr, Lawrence Bishnoi’s Release

The sender of the threatening email has demanded a ransom amount of Rs 500 crore and the safe release of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the foundation stone-laying of multiple projects, in Jabalpur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Threat Email To Target PM Modi, Narendra Modi Stadium: Even as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 commenced a couple of days back, an email threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blow up the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad was sent to the Mumbai Police on Thursday night. The sender of the threatening email has demanded a ransom amount of Rs 500 crore and the safe release of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently lodged in the Mandoli Jail Complex where he was shifted in the wake of the killing of Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar jail, where he was earlier lodged.

The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad is the venue of several matches as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The sender has also said in the email that if the Indian government fails to pay the ransom money and release Lawrence Bishnoi, then “people have already been deployed to carry out attacks”.

Mumbai Police said that the threat mail which apparently originated in Europe was initially sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the federal agency alerted the force about the same.

The NIA also immediately shared the email with various agencies concerned with the PM’s security and the Gujarat Police. Mumbai police have also stepped up security as the city is set to host five World Cup matches at Wankhede stadium.

“We have received the email from the NIA, which has alerted all concerned agencies in other places as well. We also got the email ID from which the NIA got the email and are trying to trace that as well, and prima facie it seems that the mail has come from Europe,” said a police officer.

“The message appears to be a hoax or mischief played by someone sitting in a foreign country, but we have still launched the manhunt for the sender, and the security of all cricket matches will be reviewed and beefed up if required,” added the officer.

“We will blow up Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi stadium as well if the government fails to pay us Rs 500 crore and release Lawrence Bishnoi. Everything sells in Hindustan, so we too have bought something. No matter how much you secure, you won’t be able to remain safe from us. If you wish to talk, do so on this email,” read the email sent to the NIA.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the world’s largest cricket stadium, hosted the opening match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand on Thursday.

