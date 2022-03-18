Kyiv: A day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said about 15-20 Indians in war-hit Ukraine want to be evacuated, the country on Friday said the Indian embassy in Ukraine continues to function. The Indian embassy also released a 24-hour WhatsApp helpline number for assistance in its latest advisory for its citizens in the war-hit country, days after it relocated the embassy to Poland.Also Read - US Lawmakers Urge India To Speak Out Against Russian President Putin For War In Ukraine

“Embassy of India continues to function and can be contacted through email:cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in and the following 24*7 helpline numbers on WhatsApp for assistance,” it said in a tweet from its camp office in Warsaw. Also Read - Over 21 Dead, 25 Others Injured as Russian Shelling Strikes School, Cultural Centre In Ukraine

The numbers issued for assistance are: Also Read - 15-20 Indians Still Stranded In Ukraine, Providing All Possible Assistance To Evacuate Them, Says MEA

1)+380933559958

2)+919205290802

3)+917428022564

Copy of the advisory:

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had told the Parliament that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine started a registration drive for Indians in January 2022 and as a result, around 20,000 Indians registered.

“Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country,” he said.

He had also informed that about 147 people from 18 countries were evacuated from the conflict situation in Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga and brought to India.

On Thursday, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is a war situation but “we will keep doing what we can to evacuate those who want to come”.

“Till about three days ago, there were about 50 Indians who were there. Our assessment is that there are 15-20 people who want to leave that country, the others who are there do not want to leave right now. We are providing as much help as possible to them,” Bagchi said.

Noting that over 22,500 Indians have been brought back from the east European country, he said there are people in isolated pockets and “this is an evolving situation”. The Indian embassy is providing as much help as possible to them, Bagchi said.