New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the newly elected Rajya Sabha MPS and urged them to stay connected with people. He said these MPs are diverse and will certainly make effective contributions to Parliamentary proceedings.

"Had an excellent interaction with the newly elected @BJP4India Rajya Sabha MPs. It was wonderful to hear their views and passion towards public service. This is a group of MPs who are diverse and will certainly make effective contributions to Parliamentary proceedings," he said.

PM Modi urged the new MPs to embrace latest technology and asked them stay connected with people of the country.

“Urged MPs to keep themselves updated with latest policy issues. Also emphasised on being effective on the floor of the House as well as in the field, among people. Reiterated the need for constant people connect and embracing latest technology as well as social media,” he added.

Earlier in the day, 45 newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha took oath. The 45 members, including 36 first-timers, took the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha chamber while following physical distancing norms. In total, 61 member have been elected to the house of which 43 are first-timers.

Twelve sitting Rajya Sabha members who have been re-elected, including Sharad Pawar, Harivansh, Ramdas Athawale, Digvijay Singh, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Prem Chand Gupta and Biswajit Daimary, also took oath.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge are among the first-time members of the House who took oath.

Scindia, who has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, greeted his arch-rival Digvijay Singh, and Kharge before his oath-taking.

Those members who could not take oath on Wednesday will do so during the ensuing Monsoon Session.