The telecom department on Tuesday tested its emergency alert system today by sending a test flash on several smartphones. Users heard a loud beep on their phones along with a 'Emergency alert: Extreme' flash.

New Delhi: The telecom department on Tuesday tested its emergency alert system today by sending a test flash on several smartphones. Users heard a loud beep on their phones along with a ‘Emergency alert: Extreme’ flash. The message was received at around 11:30 AM.

Phone users in India had received a similar test alerts on July 20, August 17 and Sept 15.

“This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies,” read the flash message.

The notification flashing on people’s phones is part of a system designed by the government to alert people in times of emergency, such as a flood or landslip.

Emergency Alert: Extreme! Telecom Dept Sends Flash Alerts To Users; Know Here

