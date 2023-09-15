‘Emergency Alert: Severe’: Mobile Users In India Receive Test Flash Message From Govt

According to DoT, the cell broadcast alert system is a technology which allows the government to send critical and time-sensitive messages for disaster management to all the mobile devices within a designated geographical area, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors.

New Delhi: Multiple smartphones users across the country were taken by surprise after they received a message ‘Emergency Alert: Severe’ at around 12.20 pm on Friday. The alert message was sent by Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India.

“This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies,” the flash message read.

The government said the alert system ensures that necessary emergency info reaches the maximum people in a timely manner. It is used by government agencies and emergency services to inform public about potential threats and keep them informed.

Discussing the test earlier, C-DOT’s Chief Executive Officer, Rajkumar Upadhyay, informed PTI that the technology for cell broadcast is presently only available through a foreign vendor. Consequently, C-DOT is working on developing it internally. Upadhyay stated, “The cell broadcast technology is under development and will be utilized by NDMA to send alerts directly to mobile phone screens during disasters. It is currently undergoing testing on the Jio and BSNL networks.”

He further mentioned that there are various versions of the cell broadcast messages that need to be developed for propagation through the telecom network.

