EMERGENCY Mobile Alert: This state introduces a system to warn citizens about impending disasters

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is going to implement the Cell Broadcast System (CBS) across the northeastern state in the coming days.

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EMERGENCY Mobile Alert: This state introduces a system to warn citizens about impending disasters

EMERGENCY Mobile Alert: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday announced that it is going to introduce the Cell Broadcast System (CBS) across the state in the coming days. This means residents of the northeastern state will soon get geo-targeted emergency alerts on their smartphones. The CBS is a public warning mechanism launched by the central government.

What is a Cell Broadcast System?

The Cell Broadcast System (CBS) is a mechanism through which authorities can send geo-targeted warnings directly to all mobile phones in a specific area. It is developed by C-DOT under the Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Nationwide Test Of CBS

The CBS has been made available for implementation across India, including Assam, and a nationwide test was conducted in May. The system has already proven effective during real disasters in several states.

“However, in the states, including Assam, wherein, Model Code of Conduct was in force, the test was excluded. Hence, now, the Government of Assam is planning to implement the activity across the state as instructed by the Government of India,” ASDMA said in a statement.

The CBS involves dissemination of critical and time-sensitive messages for impending disasters to all mobile devices within a designated geographical area, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors.

“During the implementation of the said CBS, the citizens may receive emergency alerts on their mobile devices pertaining to disasters. The CBS alerts are highly sensitive, which trigger a loud audio alarm/notification on mobile handsets for approximately 30 seconds whenever received,” the ASDMA said.

Emergency Alerts To Be Issued Only During Official Disasters, Severe Weather Events

These alerts are official messages issued only by authorised government agencies during genuine emergencies such as extreme weather conditions like storms, heavy rain, lightning, cyclones, floods, flash floods or other disasters like gas leaks, it said.

The warning message will appear as a pop-up message on an individual’s smartphone with a distinctive loud tone and vibration. The message would also read aloud itself on supported handsets.

“The CBS system is far more reliable than traditional SMS alerts. It works even during network congestion, reaches all mobile users in the targeted area, including roaming users. It supports messages in multiple languages and is functional across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks,” the ASDMA said.

Authorities also requested people to share the information with those living in remote areas.

(wiht PTI inputs)