What is Emergency Quota (EQ) in Indian Railways? Who is eligible for confirmed tickets? Here’s how to apply

What is Emergency Quota (EQ) in Indian Railways? Who is eligible for confirmed tickets? Heres how to apply

In order to get confirmed tickets under Emergency Quota (EQ) of Indian Railways, you must apply in written to the concerned Railway authorities.

Indian Railways

Emergency Quota (EQ) in Indian Railways: Most of us have booked a ticket for travelling in the Indian Railways and understand the fact that you do not get a confirmed ticket on most occasions. Also, in times of urgency, the Tatkal ticketing system of the Indian Railways is one of the best options for passengers who are in hurry. However, do you know that a special Emergency Quota (EQ) also exists for passengers in Indian Railways where you can get your railway ticket confirmed under urgent basis. Here are all the details you need to know about how you can avail the benefits of Emergency Quota (EQ) under Indian Railways.

Who is eligible for Emergency Quota (EQ) under Indian Railways?

According to the Ministry of Railways, the purpose of the Emergency Quota in the Indian Railways is to meet urgent travel requirements of High Official Requisition (HOR) holders (which includes Central Government Ministers, Judges of Supreme Court/High Courts of various States), Members of Parliament and other emergent demands, including family bereavement, illness or job interviews.

After you apply for Emergency Quota (EQ) under Indian Railways, the Railways allots the Emergency Quota based on priority as per the Warrant of Precedence and long-standing practices.

What Railway Minister has said about Emergency Quota (EQ)?

“Thereafter, other requisitions received from various quarters including those from Members of Parliament are considered and the remaining quota is released taking into account various factors like official status of passengers travelling, nature of urgency like travelling on government duty, bereavement in the family, sickness, job interview, etc,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said about the emergency quota in Indian Railways.

What is the recent update in Emergency Quota (EQ)?

In the recent update, the Indian Railways has made the process of getting confirmed tickets under Emergency Quota (EQ) more stricter. It has now been decided that you should apply in written at least a day before your train leaves in order to get your EQ covered.

How to apply under Emergency Quota (EQ)?

In order to apply under Emergency Quota (EQ), you must submit a formal written request with specific details and justification (like medical emergency, official duty) to the Chief Commercial Manager (CCM) or Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) at the railway station or headquarters.

