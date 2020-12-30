New Delhi: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that met on Wednesday to consider the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) request of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech Pvt Limited said that the vaccine will not be given authorisation “yet” as more data is needed. Moreover, the SEC will meet again on January 1 to discuss over granting approval to a Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in India. Also Read - COVID-19: UK Approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine, A Ray Of Hope For India

The development comes as the Serum Institute had applied for EUA for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which was granted approval in the United Kingdom earlier today, while Bharat Biotech had sought the nod for India's indigenous vaccine named Covaxin.

"Further time was requested on behalf of Pfizer. The additional data and information presented by SII and Bharat Biotech Pvt Ltd. was perused and analysed by SEC. The analysis of the additional data and information is going on. SEC will convene again on January 1," the expert panel said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the UK on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca for human use, the second coronavirus vaccine to be cleared for rollout in Britain after the Pfizer/BioNTech jabs.

The Oxford vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, was being evaluated by the British regulator – the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) – after the final cut of data was submitted by the government last week.

The approval by the MHRA means the vaccine is both “safe and effective” and the government’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that the National Health Service (NHS) will prioritise giving the first of the two-dose vaccine to those in the most high-risk groups quickly.

The vaccine, codenamed AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, was developed at Oxford University with support from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.