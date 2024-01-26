Prez Macron’s Republic Day Gift To India: 30,000 Students In France By 2030, Details His ‘Ambitious’ Plan

Macron said that by 2030, France is looking to have 30,000 Indian students in the country. “It’s a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen,” he said.

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during a roadshow, in Jaipur, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France aims to welcome 30,000 Indian students to its universities by 2030. Macron, who is currently in India attending the 75th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, expressed his desire to enhance the relationship between the two countries and referred India as a ‘key partner’ in the Indo-Pacific region. In a post on social media platform X, Macron said that by 2030, France is looking to have 30,000 Indian students in the country. “It’s a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen,” he said.

Elaborating on how the plan will be chalked out, Macron said that international classes would be set up to allow students who do not speak French to study in universities there. “We are developing the network of Alliances francaises, with new centers to learn French. We are creating international classes which will allow students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join our universities,” Macron wrote.

“Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France,” he added.

Macron’s 4-point plan for Indian students

Macron said France is launching new pathways in order to learn French in public schools with the initiative “French for All, French for a Better Future” France is also developing the network of Alliance Française, with new centres to learn French The country is also creating international classes which will enable students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join universities in France “We will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France”

30,000 Indian students in France in 2030. It’s a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen. Here’s how: pic.twitter.com/QDpOl4ujWb — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 26, 2024

This announcement comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France in July 2023, where Macron initially proposed the target of welcoming 30,000 Indian students. The plan signifies France’s commitment to fostering stronger academic collaboration with India and creating opportunities for Indian students to pursue higher education in France.

In 2018, France launched a programme called “Campus France” which provides information and support to Indian students interested in studying in France. The number of Indian students studying in France has increased by 20 per cent since it was launched.

Macron as chief guest

Macron will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard in the heart of the national capital. Prime Minister Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last. “Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

“It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.