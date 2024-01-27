Sarson Ka Saag, Pudina Raita To Gajar Nazakat: Macron Treated With Indian Delicacies By Prez Murmu At Banquet Dinner

For dessert, there was Gajar Nazakat (Carrot pudding in dark chocolate cups, with milk fudge), Phirni Mille Feuille (Indian flavours in a French classic), Carved fresh fruits, and Kashwa/Coffee.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with French President Emmanuel Macron during a banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: President Murmu recently hosted a banquet dinner for his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, and treated him to a delightful array of Indian delicacies. The menu showcased the rich diversity of Indian cuisine, from Sarson Ka Saag to Kesar Badam Shorba to Pudina Raita to Gajar Nazakat. The dinner was a celebration of the cultural exchange and friendship between India and France. The banquet was hosted in honour of the French President, who was this year’s chief guest at the Republic Day parade in the national capital on Friday.

The banquet dinner began with a warm welcome from President Murmu, who expressed his gratitude for President Macron’s visit to India. A delectable variety of traditional Indian dishes–from Kesar Badam Shorba to Sarson Ka Saag, Makke Ki Roti, Jeera Aloo and Pudina Raita, among others–were served to the French President.

Among the other mouth-watering dishes on the menu were Chhena Paturi (fresh cottage cheese flavoured with mustard, steamed banana leaves), Achari Aloo aur Khumb (Pickled potatoes and mushrooms, cilantro relish), Anjeer Kofta (Fig and vegetable roundels in a rich cashew sauce), Bagan-e-Subz (seasonal vegetables tossed in butter), Dal Dera (black lentils cooked overnight over charcoal), Subz Pulao (aromatic rice with seasonal vegetables).

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud were among the top dignitaries present at the banquet dinner.

In her address, President Murmu highlighted the strong partnership between India and France, emphasizing their shared journey towards a brighter future. She emphasized that both nations are committed to building a future that is meaningful to their people, particularly the youth. The President mentioned that India and France are collaborating in various sectors, ranging from handicrafts to space exploration, to shape this future.

One of the key aspects of this shared journey is the focus on creating opportunities and ensuring equal access to education. President Murmu stressed the importance of quality education, research, and innovation in empowering the youth and preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow. She also emphasized the need for a clean environment, highlighting the commitment of both nations towards sustainable development.

“In matters of food and drink too, we have influenced each other with our specialities. Just as there are impressive scholars of ancient Indian languages and Vedic studies in France, the French language is a popular choice for students in India. If we look towards cinema, we again find ourselves connected, be it the influence of the French New Wave on our most eminent directors or the increasing presence of Indian films and film stars on the Cannes Red Carpet,” President Murmu added.

