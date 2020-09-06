New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that over 20,000 youths will be recruited in government jobs in the next five months. According to a report, he also ordered recruitment agencies to fill up the vacant posts as soon as possible. Also Read - Burari Rerun? 5 Members of Family Commit Suicide in Gujarat's Dahod, Financial Distress Suspected

According to an official release, the chief minister said results of recruitment process for certain posts, which have already been completed, should be declared in the next three to five months. Also Read - Unlock 4: Gujarat Allows Bus Services at 50% Capacity; Cinema Halls, Pools to Remain Closed

This announcement came after CM Rupani held a high-level meeting with officials of the Gujarat Public Service Commission, Subordinate Service Selection Board, Panchayat Service Selection Board amongst others. Also Read - 10 Gujarat ATS Personnel Test Coronavirus Positive

“Over 20,000 youths of the state will get state government jobs in the next five months. The chief minister has taken this decision to give a wide range of opportunities to the youth of the state and provide high-quality tech-savvy manpower to the administration,” the release said.

As per the release, recruitment agencies have been asked to immediately complete procedures to fill 8,000 vacancies, for which the first phase of preliminary examination has been completed, and issue appointment letters.

Moreover, the recruitment process for 9,650 posts advertised in various departments of the state government should also begin as soon as the Covid-19 situation abates, the release quoted Rupani as saying.