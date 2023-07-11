Home

Empowering Rural Communities: 5 Women Entrepreneurs Transforming Lives and Driving Economic Growth

The following women entrepreneurs have been instrumental in creating job opportunities, driving innovations.

New Delhi: Women entrepreneurs have become powerful catalysts for societal transformation and economic progress. In the past few decades, there has been a significant shift in the recognition and support for women’s entrepreneurial endeavours, with their success stories not only inspiring and empowering other women but also contributing towards the overall development and growth of economies.

Through their businesses, the following women entrepreneurs have been instrumental in creating job opportunities, driving innovations, and fostering inclusive practices, in addition to bringing in fresh perspectives, diverse leadership styles, and a strong commitment to social impact.

1. Anju Srivastava, Founder and CEO, Wingreens

Anju Srivastava is the founder and CEO of Wingreens Farms, a Gurugram-headquartered maker of chips, dips, sauces and healthy snacks. Wingreens is actively contributing to improving farmer earnings and helping generate significant livelihood opportunities for the local communities in which they operate. With a wide selection of healthy and high-quality products available for the consumer market, the brand and its founder are empowering farmers and their families.

With an aim to build a for-profit social enterprise, Wingreens began as the Women’s Initiative Network (WIN), hiring underprivileged women in farmer families to process farm food, and today, it is a start-up success, funded by Sequoia Capital, among others.

2. Smita Ram, Co-founder and CEO, RangDe

In 2008, Smita co-founded Rang De, India’s first peer-to-peer lending platform that enables individuals to invest in entrepreneurs from low-income communities and create sustainable livelihoods. Under Smita’s leadership, Rang De has grown into a leading social investing platform that has impacted the lives of thousands of people across India. The organization connects socially conscious individuals and institutions with low-income borrowers in rural and urban areas, providing them with access to affordable credit.

Smita is a firm believer in the power of social entrepreneurship to drive positive change in society. She has been recognized for her work with Rang De with several awards and honours, including the Delhi Commission for Women award (2023), Bihar Innovation Award (2014), XLRI NABARD Award (2014), amongst others.

3. Ajaita Shah, Founder, Frontier Markets

Ajaita Shah is the Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets and the President of Frontier Innovations Foundation. She started her entrepreneurial journey in 2011 with Frontier Markets; a social tech commerce enterprise that focuses on rural India and provides last-mile products and services – delivered at the doorsteps of consumers in villages through an assisted commerce model run by rural women entrepreneurs called Saral Jeevan Sahelis. Frontier Markets connects rural marketing platforms that use data to connect rural customers with high-quality, climate-friendly, and gender-inclusive products and services, Frontier Markets aims to capitalise on its strong post-pandemic growth that leveraged an updated tech platform for managed scalability and an enhanced front-end interface to enable demand generation and sales.

Born & raised in New York, Ajaita completed her B.A. in International Relations from The Fletcher School at Tufts University, Massachusetts. Her experience and passion for wanting to further drive solutions to last-mile rural families and to invest in women, convinced her to start Frontier Markets.

4. Nikita Tiwari, NEERx Technovation

Nikita Tiwari is the founder of NEERX – a cutting-edge agritech startup that assists farmers in managing climate risk and reducing uncertainty. Through its IoT and AI-ML based platform, the Ahmedabad based startup has created a revolutionary sensor called ‘SHOOL’, which constantly monitors crops and offers practical insights to farmers, allowing them to boost productivity, decrease input costs, and make informed decisions.

Notably, NEERx’s products are presently utilized by prominent organizations such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Agriculture Research Institute, and National Crop Forecasting Centre. The company extends its solutions to farmers in various regions, including Gujarat, Haryana, Lucknow, Delhi, Jaisalmer, and Hyderabad

5. Sumeet Kaur, Founder of Spudnik Farm

Sumeet Kaur started her career as a lawyer with a tax-advising firm. Today, however, she is a farmer and the founder of Spudnik Farms, a subscription-based farm-to-table startup headquartered in Bangalore.

Always having dreamt of running her own farm someday, Sumeet finally took the plunge into entrepreneurship when she was offered a vacant plot of land to experiment with. Soon, she was producing and selling crops to 25 local customers and built a subscription model to better manage the supply-and-demand struggles faced by many smallholder farmers.

When she realized her business could be financially sustainable, she wondered if other farmers could benefit from the same subscription-based model. That’s how Sumeet began working with marginalized farmers, and why she has dedicated her business, Spudnik Farms, to creating livelihood opportunities for farmers in the tribal region of Dandeli.

