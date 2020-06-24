New Delhi: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Wednesday said that the Sector-50 Metro station, which will be dedicated to the transgender community, has been named as ‘Rainbow’ station. Making the announcement, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said that the metro station will be known in this name from today onwards. Also Read - Transgender Community Worst Hit by COVID-19 Lockdown, Activists Appeal For Essential Help as Less Than 1% Received NISD Grant

"The sector-50 Metro Station of Noida Metro Rail Cooperation which will be dedicated to the transgender community will now be called 'Rainbow' station," Maheshwari said in a statement.

The NMRC, which operates the Noida-Greater Noida metro service also known as the Aqua Line, has taken the decision based on suggestions from individuals and NGOs.

Prior to this, the NMRC had on June 19 announced its decision to change the Sector 50 station into a She Man station to have special facilities and employment for the transgenders, in a first-of-its-kind initiative by a Metro rail system in northern India.

For the name change purpose, the NMRC had received a number of suggestions from individuals and NGOs which would correctly signify and represent the essence of the community.

Taking all suggestions into consideration, the NMRC decided to name the station as ‘Rainbow’ station.

NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said that the NMRC has started this initiative with very noble intentions and aim to empower the transgender community.

“The metro service will also be providing transgenders with employment opportunities to help them become self-reliant and pave the way for their healthy inclusion and participation in the society,” she said in a statement.

The rainbow colours, especially etched on flags, represent diversity and are also a prominent symbol of pride for the wider Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community, which has for long struggled for equal rights.