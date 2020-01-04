New Delhi: Kannan Gopinathan, former senior IAS officer, who had resigned last year from the coveted service, over ‘denial of freedom of expression in J&K’ following the revocation of Article 370, has claimed that he was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police, while he was on his way to AMU to attend an anti-Citizenship law protest.

Taking to Twitter, Gopinathan informed that he had been detained in Agra. “The order shared is for Aligarh district. But I am being detained in Agra,” Gopinathan wrote on the micro-blogging site. Issued by the Aligarh District Magistrate, the notification asked the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to ensure that Gopinathan should not be permitted to enter Aligarh for the programme.

In his one of his tweets, the former bureaucrat also mentioned that he had been detained in Agra while the order denying him entry was only within Aligarh district limits.

The order shared is for Aligarh district. But I am being detained in Agra. — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) January 4, 2020

This is the order shared by the CO. pic.twitter.com/7k90BNG441 — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) January 4, 2020

Notably, Gopinathan was invited by AMU to address a gathering as a panellist along with Kavitha Krishnan and others like Fahad Ahmed, former General Secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. Reports have claimed that Ahmed, who was en route to the university, was also taken into custody by the police.

Talking to local Malayalam media from Agra, the former IAS officer added that the police has been attempting to confiscate his mobile phone.

“There is no order that prohibits me from entering Agra. The police here have taken me to a hotel. They have been continuously trying to take my phone away. If they manage to do so, I will not be able to contact anyone in sometime,” The Indian Express quoted Gopinathan as saying.