Muzaffarpur: Death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has now reached at staggering 113 in Bihar which includes 96 children from Muzaffarpur, 12 from Vaishali, two from Motihari, two from Patna and one from Begusarai.

13 more children have been admitted in the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur yesterday of which three didn’t survive.

Yesterday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan visited SKMCH along with Minister of State (Health) Ashwini Choubey to meet the patients and their families and took stock of the situation.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Saturday said that the Central government is closely monitoring the situation in Muzaffarpur and doing everything to contain it.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier advised parents not to let their children sleep or have litchi on empty stomach, as a preventive measure.

He has already directed the officials concerned to ensure that preventive measures were taken in affected districts.

While children have been the worst affected by this vector-borne disease it is not necessary that AES affects only children, infants and toddlers. It has been reported that the reason it is becoming increasingly uncontainable in Bihar is because of malnutrition in children which is automatically aggravated by severe heat, humidity and poor hygiene.