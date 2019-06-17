New Delhi: Supporters of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik parties on Monday showed black flags to Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey’s convoy in Aurangabad. News agency ANI tweeted a video of the incident which showed the party workers waving blag flags as a mark of protest against the apathy of the government in tackling the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome cases in Bihar.

Notably, on Monday, the death toll due to AES reached a staggering 117 in Bihar which included 100 children from Muzaffarpur, 12 from Vaishali, two from Motihari, two from Patna and one from Begusarai. In the wake of the fatalities, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to families of the children who died due to the disease.

#WATCH Bihar: Hindustani Awam Morcha & Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik supporters show black flags to Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey's convoy in Aurangabad. #Encephalitis pic.twitter.com/su5U1ZQ6ui — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Notably, a case has been registered against Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Muzaffarpur for not spreading awareness about Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) prior to the outbreak, stated news agency ANI on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan refused to speak on the rising death toll in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Later he added, “Our teams are stationed there [Muzaffarpur] and are working from the very first day. I have gone there and met the patients. I even went through their case sheet and spoke to doctors in details.”

Having met the families at the SKMCH on Sunday, Vardhan claimed that heat and humidity were the possible reasons behind the disease. He further said that the Ministry of Earth Sciences would help formulate an action plan with the state government to deal with the situation. Vardhan reportedly asked health officials to expedite and complete the super speciality block of the SKMCH, so that other departments of the facility could extend help and cooperation in tackling with the disease.

(With agency inputs)