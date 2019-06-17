New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Monday sent notices to the Union Health Ministry and Bihar government as the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) rose to 126 in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. “The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the rising number of deaths of children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar in the past few days,” an official said.

The commission has issued notices to the secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the chief secretary of Bihar, seeking a detailed report, including on the status of implementation of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Japanese Encephalitis Virus/Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (NPPCJA) and other steps taken to deal with the painful situation, the NHRC said in a statement.

“The commission would also like to know about the status of the treatment being provided to the children, who are currently hospitalised, and the relief or rehabilitation provided by the state to the aggrieved families,” it said.

The response is expected within four weeks, the NHRC said.

The commission has observed that in spite of reported measures taken by the government agencies, deaths of children in such a large number indicate towards a ‘possible flaw’ in proper implementation of the vaccination and awareness programmes.

“Not only vaccination, but all precautionary measures such as cleanliness and hygiene are also required to be taken sincerely to ensure that kids do not fall prey to the fatal disease. It is a case of violation of human rights of the victim children and their families, as the state appears to have failed to protect the young innocent lives,” the rights panel said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Muzaffarpur on Tuesday to take stock of the condition.

Earlier on Monday, six more children lost their lives in Muzaffarpur, taking the toll due to suspected case of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome to 126. According to a release issued by the district administration, 18 deaths were reported from Kejriwal hospital in the district and 85 from Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited the patients on Sunday.