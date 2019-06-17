New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bihar Dr. CP Thakur on Monday put out a press release attacking Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for not taking adequate preventive measures against the deaths caused by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

The death toll of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) affected children has reached nearly 120 and the state and Central authorities have been unable to curb the yearly outbreak of the mortal disease. As a result, the BJP leader went against the ally party to report their negligence that has caused the tragic situation.

Thakur in his press release stated that the government comes into active mode only at the time of the outbreak, while measures should have been taken beforehand to prevent the crisis.

He also stated that the government needs to take the situation seriously and focus on research so that such diseases do not affect people in the future.

Thakur further said that there is a need to conduct a high-level investigation regarding ‘litchis’ as the source of the disease.

It has been claimed that consumption of ‘litchis’ is directly linked to the deaths caused by AES, however, medical experts in the state have said that litchi is only an aggravating factor and the real reason behind the deaths is malnutrition.

Earlier on Monday, a case was registered against the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Panday for not spreading adequate awareness against the disease despite its yearly outbreak.