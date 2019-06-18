New Delhi: Days after over 100 children lost their lives due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed authorities to convert the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) into a 2500-bed hospital and build a ‘dharmshala’ for families of the admitted. At present, the hospital has only 610 beds.

He has also given an order for the immediate arrangement of 1500 beds. Kumar also issued directions to conduct an environmental study with in-depth analysis in the affected areas. He gave the orders after his visit to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur where at least 89 children died due to the brain fever.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave directions to convert Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) into a 2500-bed hospital (currently 610 beds), & 1500 beds should be arranged immediately in the 1st phase. A ‘dharmshala’ will also be built there for relatives & families https://t.co/RxZpL7CD85 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

The Chief Minister reached the hospital in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday morning to take stock of the issue that is on a constant rise. Muzaffarpur alone has seen at least 108 deaths of children caused by Encephalitis.

Earlier in the day, several activists from different organisations staged a protest outside the Bihar Bhawan and demanded the Kumar’s resignation.

Accusing the state and Centre of not being serious about containing the outbreak, they alleged the healthcare system in the state was mismanaged. Many held placards with the message “Give adequate compensation to affected families”.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry in its attempt to curb the situation had instructed the issue of 100-bed paediatric ICU at SKMCH in Muzaffarpur by the state government. In the adjoining districts, 10-bed paediatric ICUs are also to be set up with support from Centre to aid to reduce the load from the doctors and caretakers at the hospitals in the city.