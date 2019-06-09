Patna: The death toll due to outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Bihar rose to 17 on Sunday. Meanwhile, several children are admitted to hospitals.

Notably, Muzaffarpur district is the worst affected. At least 14 children were reported dead in the area on Saturday. “Total 38 patients were admitted, of which there are 14 casualties. Some of the admitted patients still have high fever,” Sunil Shahi, Superintendent SKMCH, Muzaffarpur, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) is caused by several different viruses, bacteria, fungus, parasites, spirochetes, chemical/ toxins etc. It is a water-borne disease, the outbreak of which mostly coincides with the monsoon season.

As per medical experts, quoted in a News18 report, encephalitis outbreak has happened after a gap of three years. However, they also added that the same will be controlled with the onset on monsoon.