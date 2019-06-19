Muzaffarpur: The Bihar government may have promised a slew of measures to help people in the wake of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) which has taken 112 lives so far, but as of now, the conditions reportedly leave a lot to be desired.

ANI quoted people who had gone with their children to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur as saying that their children are suffering from fever. They allege that the ailing children are not being admitted at the hospital. They also allege that no ORS was given to them.

“No one has told us anything about or given us ORS. We don’t know the symptoms of AES. Our children are burning with fever since 4-5 days. Doctor asked us to get medicines for them and said they’ll admit them if the fever doesn’t go down after that. We don’t have money,” said a worried parent.

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had issued directions for helping people cope. “The Chief Minister gave a few directions. He said the main reason of deaths is that patients reach hospitals late. It’s been reiterated that patients won’t have to bear any expense in coming to hospitals. Their fare will be reimbursed, they’ll be given Rs 400 at flat rate,” Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar had said.

He had added that more doctors would be brought in from outside to help doctors at SKMCH. He had also stressed on the need for creating awareness about the ailment. “We are creating awareness that children shouldn’t sleep on an empty stomach and be immediately brought to the hospital if they fall sick. We’ve given directions that all ASHA workers, ANMs, Anganwadi workers distribute ORS in all households tell them its importance,” he had said.