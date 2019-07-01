Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday raised slogans in protest at the Legislative assembly, and demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Mangal Pandey over child deaths due to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Earlier, the Supreme Court had reprimanded Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the deaths of over 150 children across the state due to AES. The top court had asked the state government to file an affidavit on the questions concerning the adequacy of medicines and nutrition and hygiene amongst others in a week’s time. “This can’t go on, we need answers,” the top court had said.

On June 29, the death toll due to AES in Muzaffarpur stood at 134, including 113 from Sri Krishna medical college Hospital and 21 from Kejriwal.

